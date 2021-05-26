Detectives investigating fatal house fire arrest man on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested a man (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 19:07
James Ward, PA

Detectives investigating a fatal house fire have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The fire took place in the Parkview area of Newry on Friday May 21, killing one man and leaving another in a critical condition.

The 42-year-old suspect remains in police custody at this time.

Police were alerted to a blaze at a house in Park View, Cloughoge in Newry at about 11.40pm on Friday, by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), who were at the scene.

NIFRS said they had recovered two men from the property, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where he is in a critical condition.

fireplace: northern ireland
