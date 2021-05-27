Corkman to be sentenced for beating wife after ringing her 47 times on Christmas night out

The judge said the offence carried a six-month prison sentence
The court heard that when they got home, the man punched his then-wife in the face causing her to fall on the bathroom floor. File photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 06:30
Liam Heylin

A man took exception to his wife going for a Christmas night out and he phoned her 47 times before going into town to drive her home and assault her.

The culprit faced sentencing at Cork District Court yesterday on a charge of assaulting his wife.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the injured party was at the time of the incident on December 28, 2019, the wife of the accused.

“She was on a night out. He was not happy and he came into the city to collect her, having called her 47 times.

“He was abusive to her at Oliver Plunkett Street. He picked her and her friend up and dropped the friend home.

“When the friend was dropped home he elbowed her (his then-wife) in the ribs and started punching her.

“At home he punched her in the face causing her to fall on the bathroom floor,” Sgt Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Pat Casey, told Judge Olann Kelleher: “The marriage has broken down irretrievably.” Judge Kelleher said the offence of assault carried a six-month prison sentence and he required a probation report on the accused prior to sentencing.

Mr Casey said the accused had no convictions before or since.

Sentencing was put back until July 14 for a probation report to be prepared on the accused at Cork District Court.

