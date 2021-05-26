Woman who stole black ties from Penneys for mother's funeral spared jail

A judge has spared an Ennis woman jail time after commenting that the circumstances around her theft from Penney’s of four black ties for family members for her mother’s funeral "had a certain poignancy to them".

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Helena Keenan Joyce, aged 28, avoided jail after Judge Sandra Murphy imposed a two-month suspended prison term for the theft from Penneys in Ennis in December 2019.

Keenan Joyce carried out the theft one day after her mother, Biddy Keenan, died.

Keenan Joyce – currently of Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Co Westmeath – was stopped shortly after departing the shop with the brown bag containing the four ties and the property was returned to Penneys in saleable condition.

Solicitor for Keenan Joyce, Tara Godfrey told the court that the clip-on black ties – valued at €18 – were to be used by four male members of the Keenan family for the funeral of Biddy Keenan.

Imposing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Sandra Murphy said the circumstances around the theft "had a certain poignancy to them".

However, Judge Murphy rejected solicitor Tara Godfrey’s plea to dismiss the case because of the particular facts involved.

Eight previous convictions for theft

Judge Murphy told the court that Keenan Joyce had eight previous convictions for theft and she “is well aware that she can’t walk into Penneys and take whatever she needs”.

Ms Godfrey stated that since her last time in court on the matter last month, Ms Keenan Joyce has managed to accumulate €50 to pay to a nominated charity by the court.

Ms Godfrey said this was done without any prompting "and would be a very genuine donation".

Ms Godfrey said her client “has had a great deal of difficulties in grief and that is not take away from theft matters in general”.

Ms Godfrey said Biddy Keenan had a large family “and was the life and soul of the family” and her death for Helena “was particularly devastating”.

The solicitor said one of Biddy’s Keenan’s sons represents Ireland in boxing and one of her daughters has made CDs and has appeared on TV.

'Troubled existence'

Previously, Ms Godfrey commented: “Biddy Keenan did wonderful things with all of her family.” She said Ms Keenan Joyce “has had a troubled existence”.

Ms Godfrey said Keenan Joyce’s husband “is in a coma” and she doesn’t have any children.

Ms Godfrey said Ms Keenan Joyce realises that what she did was wrong and knows that stealing even one bar of chocolate could land her in prison for one year.