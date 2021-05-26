Three arrested after missing Belfast boys found safe in Tipperary

Five-year-old Patrick Horvath and his brother Fabricio, 8, had been last seen in Belfast on May 14.
Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 08:00
Greg Murphy

Three people have been arrested after two young boys missing from Northern Ireland for nearly a fortnight were found in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

They have since been returned home after being located safe and well in the Thurles area yesterday afternoon.

Two women, in their 50s and 30s, and a man in his 40s have since been arrested.

They are currently being detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations.

