Two arrested as almost €380,000 seized in Dublin 

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 17:21

Two men have been arrested after almost €380,000 in cash was seized by gardaí in Dublin.

Members attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau made the seizure following a search operation on Monday.

The operation began before 9pm when a vehicle was intercepted and a property was searched in the North Dublin area.

Following the seizure, two men aged 43 and 37, were arrested.

Both men remain detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clontarf and Ballymun garda stations.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

