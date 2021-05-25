Cork gardaí warn of edibles danger as two men arrested after €20k drug seizure

Gardaí in Cork have warned the public about the dangers of edible cannabis products after two men were arrested following the seizure of €25,000 of suspected drugs on the northside of the city.
On Monday, gardaí on a routine patrol stopped a car on Blarney Road at around 8.30pm.
As the two men exited the car for gardaí to carry out a search, one of the men threw away a package from his pocket and tried to flee the scene.
After a short chase, the man was arrested and a package containing suspected cocaine worth €20,000 was recovered.
Following a search of the car, gardaí found €2,200 of suspected cannabis herb, €2,000 of suspected cannabis vape cartridges and €1,200 of suspected cannabis jellies.
Weighing scales and plastic bags were also seized.
The suspected drugs will be sent for forensic analysis.
The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station.
Gardaí are warning the public of the dangers of these types of drugs, particularly to children.
Superintendent Declan O'Sullivan said: "The packaging is very similar to other confectionaries and can be easily mistaken.
"If a juvenile has consumed these products, medical attention should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.”