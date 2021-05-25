Sexual assault case hears accused was held down by two men when Cork gardaí arrived

Gardaí arrived at Lapp’s Quay in Cork City to find a woman being consoled by others after it was alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a 39-year-old man.

Garda Muireann Fleming objected to bail being granted to the accused who was arrested and brought before Cork District Court on a sexual assault charge.

The grounds for the objection to bail included the seriousness of the alleged offence and concerns that the accused would commit further serious offences and interfere with witnesses or the complainant.

Garda Fleming outlined that gardaí received a call at 7pm in the evening alleging a sexual assault at Lapp’s Quay.

“We arrived to find two males holding down another male, and people were consoling a female. I noticed the injured party was extremely intoxicated and was in and out of consciousness.

“It is alleged that he (the accused) sexually assaulted a female who was present at the scene,” Garda Fleming said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the alleged incident occurred on July 25, 2020, and there had been no interaction between the parties since then. The complainant is also in her 30s.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was prepared to grant a short adjournment with the accused on bail.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said in that eventuality a number of bail conditions were required. He must sign every day from Monday to Friday at Anglesea Street garda station, abstain from intoxicants and have no contact – direct or indirect – with the complainant.

Mr Burke indicated that the accused would not be signing a plea of guilty and that a book of evidence would be necessary.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until June 14 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.