"Sophisticated cannabis grow house" found on property

Approximately €77,000 worth of drugs were seized following the search
Gardaí have seized €76,800 worth of cannabis and arrested a man in his 40s following a search of a property in Co. Roscommon this morning.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 19:24
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing approximately €77,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in Co Roscommon today.

During a search at a residential property in Castleplunket, gardaí discovered a "sophisticated cannabis grow house."

The value of the suspected cannabis plants recovered by Gardaí was approximately €56,800. 

Gardaí also seized approximately €20,000 of cannabis. 

A man in his early 40s is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Castlerea Garda station.

