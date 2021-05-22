"Sophisticated cannabis grow house" found on property

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing approximately €77,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in Co Roscommon today.
During a search at a residential property in Castleplunket, gardaí discovered a "sophisticated cannabis grow house."
The value of the suspected cannabis plants recovered by Gardaí was approximately €56,800.
Gardaí also seized approximately €20,000 of cannabis.
A man in his early 40s is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Castlerea Garda station.