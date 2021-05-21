Driving ban for Corkman caught doing doughnuts on GAA pitch before high-speed chase

Gardaí saw seven cars doing doughnuts in the middle of the GAA pitch in Dunmanway and one of the drivers of a modified Lexus took off on a high-speed escapade of dangerous driving before crashing into a barrier and rebounding into a garda car.

To make matters worse a trace of cocaine was found in the blood of the driver.

Jonathan Leahy, 26, of Codrum, Macroom, County Cork, told Garda Kevin Kennedy he had some cocaine the previous night and panicked when he saw gardaí.

Garda Kennedy testified that the accused was courteous and cooperative with the garda investigation and had no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a six-month jail term which he suspended and he disqualified the driver for a period of four years.

Garda Kennedy said gardaí were alerted to a report of seven cars doing hand-brake turns on the GAA pitch in Dunmanway on April 26 last year. They arrived to see the cars doing what Garda Kennedy described as doughnut manoeuvres.

As gardaí approached, two of the cars drove off including the Lexus driven by Jonathan Leahy, 26.

Garda Kennedy said it was driven at speeds of between 100 and 140 kilometres per hour.

“It was driven on the wrong side of the road causing other road users to come to a stop. It overtook a car on the continuous white line,” Garda Kennedy said.

It crashed into a steel barrier and rebounded into the patrol car.

Mahon Corkery, defence barrister, said the young man was never in any kind of trouble before or since this night and that he panicked. Mr Corkery said the defendant had an excellent work history.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the driving across nine kilometres of country roads was “seriously dangerous to the public”.