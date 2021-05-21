Cork gambling addict fraudulently claimed €42,500

A young woman with a gambling addiction claimed €42,500 to which she was not entitled in payments to relieve her homelessness.

Nora Cremin, with an address at The Funchion, River Valley, Mallow, Co Cork,

pleaded guilty to 43 counts of theft which were in effect fraud at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda John Dineen said the background to the case was that in November 2018 the defendant was dealing with a social worker in North Cork and presented as homeless.

She was deemed to be a person of exceptional needs and suitable for exceptional needs payments. The scheme operates on the basis of the claimant being paid in respect of receipted expenditure on emergency accommodation such as guest houses or hotel accommodation.

Over a period of ten months she furnished fraudulent receipts appearing to show that she had been accommodated at the Ashley hotel and Metropole hotel in Cork while in fact she had not.

The receipts she furnished were for sums from €150 to €1,490. She handed in receipts totalling over €11,000 in respect of the Ashley and €31,000 for the Metropole.

The fraud was discovered in an audit, Det. Garda Dineen said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that Nora Cremin had gone to Arbour House for treatment and he agreed to adjourn sentencing until September 8.

The judge was told there was no prospect of the defendant being able to repay what she had taken.