CAB seize SUV, cash and other items in early morning raid

Gardaí and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized a number of items, including a Nissan SUV, during searches carried out in Dublin and Kildare this morning.
Four residential properties were searched in Tallaght, while two business properties were raided in Newbridge.
The CAB and gardaí seized several items during these searches including:
- a 171 Nissan X-Trail SUV,
- €2,300 in cash,
- financial documents,
- and designer handbags and accessories
The CAB investigation targetted a person, believed by authorities to be involved in burglaries and thefts across the Dublin and wider Leinster area.