Police appeal 20 years after murder of Belfast teenager

The family of Damien Duffy still have “unanswered questions” about his death in 2001.
Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy (Michael McHugh/PA)

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 12:35
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have issued a new appeal for information ahead of the 20th anniversary of the murder of a teenager in Belfast.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the family of Damien Duffy still have “unanswered questions” about his death in 2001.

The 18-year-old was beaten and stabbed during a confrontation between two groups of people on the Stewartstown Road on May 20 2001.

He died two weeks later. No-one has been convicted of his murder.

Mr Murphy from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch said: “In May 2001 Damien, who was only 18 years old, was stabbed during an incident after leaving a bar on the Stewartstown Road, Belfast.

“He died in hospital in London on June 2001. Thirteen other people were treated in hospital for injuries linked to the incident.

Mr Murphy added: “Police launched a murder investigation during which 14 people were arrested, 22 searches were conducted and over 380 statements were recorded.

“One person was charged with murder and another person was charged with attempted murder. A further 12 suspects were reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“On November 25 2003, 10 defendants pleaded guilty at Craigavon Crown Court to 17 charges. Charges of murder and attempted murder were not proceeded with.”

He added: “I recognise that Damien’s family have carried unanswered questions for the past 20 years and our thoughts are with them as we approach the 20th anniversary of Damien’s murder.

“A large number of witnesses came forward during the investigation, but I would appeal for anyone who was present or has evidence about what happened that night, to contact me at Ladas Drive Police Station, using the telephone number 101.

“Alternatively, I would ask those individuals who do not feel they can speak to the police directly, to contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Teen who caused death of Deliveroo courier detained for two years

