Three arrested following 'significant search operation targeting dissident republican activity'

The operation involved the searches of a number of premises in Cavan
Three people were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Garda Stations in Cavan.

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 07:38

Three people have been arrested following a “significant search operation” in Cavan.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, was “targeting dissident republican activity”, Gardaí said.

It involved the searches of a number of premises by personnel from the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Ballistics and Forensics Section and local personnel from the Northern Region.

Gardaí said the operation is part of the ongoing intelligence-led policing strategy of An Garda Síochána, with the objective of targeting, disrupting and prosecuting those involved in violent dissident republicanism.

