Mother pleads not guilty to murder of three children

A 44-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her three young children at their family home in Dublin over a year ago by reason of insanity.

Deirdre Morley of Parson's Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, is charged with murdering her sons Conor McGinley, 9, and Darragh McGinley, 7, and her three-year-old daughter Carla McGinley.