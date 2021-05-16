Man (30s) stabbed in Ballymun this morning in 'serious but stable' condition

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing incident in Ballymun, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.
A man in his 30s was stabbed at approximately 3.15am in Shangan Avenue, Ballymun.
The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition's been described as "serious but stable".
A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.
Gardaí have asked that anyone who may have information in relation to this incident should contact Ballymun Garda station on 01-6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.