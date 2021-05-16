Man (30s) stabbed in Ballymun this morning in 'serious but stable' condition

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them 
Man (30s) stabbed in Ballymun this morning in 'serious but stable' condition

The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition's been described as "serious but stable".

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 13:42
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing incident in Ballymun, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 30s was stabbed at approximately 3.15am in Shangan Avenue, Ballymun.

The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition's been described as "serious but stable".

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí have asked that anyone who may have information in relation to this incident should contact Ballymun Garda station on 01-6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

Man pleads guilty to €4 worth of cannabis

More in this section

Cork man refused to travel to UK for drug treatment because of fear of Covid-19 test Cork man refused to travel to UK for drug treatment because of fear of Covid-19 test
Two arrested in Clare after firearms seizure released without charge  Two arrested in Clare after firearms seizure released without charge 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man who impersonated garda gets suspended sentence
crimeplace: ballymunplace: dublin
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST

Man pleads guilty to €4 worth of cannabis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices