Two arrested following seizure of imitation firearms, slash hooks and hatchets

Two men have been arrested and gardaí seized suspected drugs, cash and weapons in Co Clare.
Shortly after 10am this morning, Gardaí in Ennistymon assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and Armed Support Unit executed a number of search warrants in the Ennistymon area.
During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized €40,000 of suspected cannabis and a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €20,000.
Gardaí also seized two suspected imitiation firearms, slash hooks, knives, hatchets and a baton.
Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested and are currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station.
The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.