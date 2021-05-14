Two arrested following seizure of imitation firearms, slash hooks and hatchets

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested.
Two arrested following seizure of imitation firearms, slash hooks and hatchets

Gardaí seized €40,000 of suspected cannabis herb and a sum of cash and a number of weapons. Picture: An Garda Síochána.

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 19:15
Michelle McGlynn

Two men have been arrested and gardaí seized suspected drugs, cash and weapons in Co Clare.

Shortly after 10am this morning, Gardaí in Ennistymon assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and Armed Support Unit executed a number of search warrants in the Ennistymon area.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized €40,000 of suspected cannabis and a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €20,000.

Gardaí also seized two suspected imitiation firearms, slash hooks, knives, hatchets and a baton.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested and are currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Read More

Garda probe two suspected arson attacks as family-run Limerick business destroyed

More in this section

Lonely child looking through window Cork mother successfully appeals jail sentence in 'harrowing' child cruelty case
Facebook 'lost on every ground' in High Court battle over data transfer to US Facebook 'lost on every ground' in High Court battle over data transfer to US
Retired superintendent and four gardaí charged with attempting to pervert course of justice Retired superintendent and four gardaí charged with attempting to pervert course of justice
crimedrugs
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Man who impersonated garda gets suspended sentence

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices