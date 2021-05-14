Man in direct provision  confronted press photographer as he felt his rights were being infringed

A resident of the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Caherciveen confronted a press photographer because he felt his rights as an asylum seeker were being infringed, a court heard on Friday.

John Aristide, aged 61, of 2 Quay Street, Caherciveen, Co Kerry, then seeking asylum and a resident of the Skellig Star Hotel, drew a kick at photographer Alan Landers, but never made contact, Caherciveen District Court was told.

Aristide was also working as a security guard at the centre, the court heard. But he was not on duty on the day in question.

Inspector Gearóid Thompson outlined to the court how on April 20, 2020, Mr Landers was taking photographs of the direct provision centre. Mr Aristide was an employee and residing at the centre.

“He took issue with the photographer and confronted him on the street. He drew a kick but no contact was made,” Insp Thompson said.

Mr Landers was a freelance photographer and was there on behalf of a newspaper, Insp Thompson told to Judge David Waters.

Pleaded guilty to minor assault

Solicitor John Cashell said his client was pleading guilty to the Section 2 assault, a minor assault.

“By way of explanation, not excuse, my client was an asylum seeker residing in the direct provision centre in Caherciveen. He felt his rights were being infringed – he believed it was illegal to take pictures of an asylum seeker. He took issue with his rights as an asylum seeker being infringed,” the solicitor pleaded.

This was at the very lower scale of a Section 2 assault. It had been a small confrontation. There was no injury involved, Mr Cashell continued.

Although he worked as a security man at the centre, as well as residing there as an asylum seeker, he was not on duty that day, the court was told.

Judge David Waters said the press were entitled to report and Mr Landers had been on a public street.

The court also heard from the solicitor how on CCTV, Aristide kept saying “I have rights, I have rights, please stop”. He apologised to Mr Landers the next day but the photographer would not accept the apology.

“He now resides in Dublin. He has refugee status now. There are no previous convictions,” Mr Cashell said.

Judge David Waters said to the solicitor: “Not only he has rights."

An individual is entitled to go about their work day as a self-employed or an employed person, the judge added.

No victim impact statement

There was no victim impact statement, Insp Thompson confirmed.

Aristide, who sported a tricolour and another green badge, told the judge he was originally from the island of St Lucia.

Judge David Waters said he would apply the Probation Act given the lack of previous convictions.