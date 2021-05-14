Three arrested, another on the run, after attempted catalytic converter theft in Limerick

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 13:10
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have arrested three men following an attempt to take the catalytic converter from a car in county Limerick.

Shortly before 12.30am this morning, gardaí received a report that a number of men were attempting to take the catalytic converter from a car in Murroe.

Whilst attempting to take the catalytic converter, the men were disturbed and smashed the windscreen of the car before leaving the scene in a red VW car.

A description of the car was circulated to all gardaí in the Limerick Division and a similar car was spotted in Castletroy a short time later.

Gardaí saw four men get out of the car and get into another that was parked in Brookfield Hall housing estate. As officers approached, the men fled the scene.

Following a short foot chase three men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested.

They were brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they are being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A search of the area was carried out in an attempt to arrest the fourth man but he was not located.

Following a search of the two cars, gardaí seized equipment they suspect is used for the theft of catalytic converters.

Gardaí also discovered that the red VW had false licence plates. Both cars have been seized and sent for technical examination.

