Gardaí investigating after man suffers serious head injuries in assault

Gardaí in Co Offaly are appealing for witnesses following an assault this evening.
Shortly after 6.15pm, emergency services attended the scene of an incident on Francis Street, Edenderry where a man, 30s, was discovered with serious head injuries.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is currently understood to be stable.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently being detained.
The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
The investigation is ongoing.