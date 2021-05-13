Man hospitalised after being attacked in foyer of Criminal Courts

Gardaí are investigating the incident but have not yet made any arrests.
A man suffered head injuries in the attack, which took place next to the District Courts on the ground floor lobby of the building. 

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:33
Paul Neilan

A man who was attacked inside the public foyer of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Thursday had to be taken to hospital for head injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which took place next to the District Courts area on the ground floor lobby of the building.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí attended the scene at lunchtime today and that a man aged in his mid-20s was conveyed to the Mater hospital for treatment of his injuries at approximately 2:30pm. No arrests have yet been made.

The injured male was taken by ambulance to the hospital at around 2.30pm.

The area was secured by gardaí and blood was visible on the floor of the CCJ's atrium, which has an extensive CCTV coverage, as well as a garda and security presence. 

It is understood that CCTV captured the assault.

It is also understood that none of the parties involved are an accused in any court case being heard at the CCJ.

