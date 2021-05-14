Man charged in connection with a string of burglaries across Munster

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a string of burglaries across four Munster counties last October.

Conor Keeley, aged 34, whose address is a halting site in Swords, Co Dublin, was also charged yesterday at Cashel District Court with contributing to activity which enhances the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

Although initially bailed last October after being charged with possession of a stolen high-powered vehicle, the new charges relate to a total of nine burglaries allegedly connected to that same vehicle.

Gardaí claim the burglaries were carried out with the use of the vehicle as a getaway vehicle.

When charged yesterday, Mr Keeley answered ‘no, no, no’ or ‘it wasn’t me’ to the various charges when they were read out to him and he was arrested and cautioned in relation to all of them.

Among the burglaries he was charged with were two on October 15, 2020 — one at the Applegreen Station in Nenagh, Co Tipperary and the Quick Pick in Galbally, Co Limerick.

He was also charged in relation to a burglary in the Amber Filling Station in Ballyhooly, Co Cork, on October 12.

He was also charged in relation to a burglary at SuperValu, Castleconnell, and Feena Post Office, Co Limerick, both on October 10.

The charge of contributing to activity which enhances the ability of a criminal organisation under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 related to his alleged activities between September 30, and October 21, 2020.

Mr Keeley was first charged two days after his arrest on October 21 in relation to him being in possession of a stolen black Kia Stinger car valued at €50,000 and the discovery in the car of items including a crowbar, a sledge hammer, and bolt cutters.

Although he was subsequently released on bail from Clonmel District Court, there were conditions placed on that bail.

These included having to attend a garda station every day, having to observe a strict curfew and having to surrender his passport.

Yesterday, the court heard he was not at the address he was supposed to be on five separate occasions between December 19, 2020 and March 1, 2021.

In addition, Detective Garda Padraig O’Leary of Nenagh Detective Branch, informed Judge Terrance Finn that he failed to sign on at a designated Dublin garda station four times between February 19, 2021 and March 18.

Detective O’Leary said gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges against Mr Keeley and because they considered him to be a flight risk.

He said that, if convicted, he was facing up to 15 years in jail.

Taking the stand, Mr Keeley said he couldn’t attend a garda station once because he was in hospital with a dislocated shoulder, but couldn’t remember when he left hospital that day because doctors had given him morphine for pain.

He said if gardaí couldn’t access him at the address he was supposed to be, it was because he was asleep.

He also said he has been taking “sleep medication” for depression for the past five years.

Judge Finn remanded him in custody because, he said, “the obligation to sign on was crystal clear”.

He added: “He knew what he had to do.” And of various explanations he gave for not attending garda stations, the judge added: “Quite frankly, I don’t believe Mr Keeley."

He was remanded in custody until next Wednesday, when he will appear at Cashel District Court.