Gardaí seized over €28m worth of drugs since January

There has been a significant volume of drug seizures in the first four months of the year.

Between January 1 and April 30, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) have seized €28.2m worth of drugs.

This marks a 392% increase over the same period in 2020 when drugs valued at €5.7m were seized.

Around €3.8m in cash has also been seized between January and April this year.

This represents an increase of 183% over the same period last year when €1.3m was seized.

Justice minister Heather Humphreys welcomed the work by the GNDOCB this year saying the work is having significant success in disrupting drug trafficking and the supply of illicit drugs by organised gangs.

Ms Humphreys also highlighted the work done by Divisional Drugs Units nationwide and Gardaí working in local communities who have continued to target drug-related crime throughout the pandemic including street level drug dealing.

Ms Humphreys said: "I can assure communities throughout the country that both the Government and An Garda Síochána will continue to take strong steps to ensure serious and violent crime is tackled and that our communities are kept safe."

Yesterday, Gardaí in Galway seized €90,000 of suspected cocaine following the search of a car which was stopped on the outskirts of Tuam at around 7pm.

A man in his early 20s was arrested and detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The suspected drugs are being sent for analysis and the investigation is ongoing.