Man arrested as €230,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Limerick

The seizure was made this morning after gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the Castletroy area
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 10:06
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after €230,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized in Limerick.

The seizure was made this morning after gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the Castletroy area.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation, gardaí carried out a number of follow-up searches in Limerick city.

During the course of one search at a house on Hyde Road, gardaí seized a further €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

No further arrests were made following these searches.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

