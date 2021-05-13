Man arrested as €230,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested after €230,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized in Limerick.
The seizure was made this morning after gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the Castletroy area.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Henry Street Garda Station.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
As part of the investigation, gardaí carried out a number of follow-up searches in Limerick city.
During the course of one search at a house on Hyde Road, gardaí seized a further €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.
No further arrests were made following these searches.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.