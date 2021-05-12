Woman left in serious condition after assault and house fire in Limerick

Wed, 12 May, 2021
Greg Murphy

A woman is in serious condition in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after suffering severe injuries in what gardaí say was an assault incident and house fire in the early hours of this morning.

A fire at a house in the Garryowen area was reported to emergency services at around 4.20am and the blaze was brought under control.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered at the scene by gardaí and fire personnel.

She was taken to UHL and according to reports, suffered burns and serious head injuries, including a suspected fractured skull.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in relation to the incident and was detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

The scene of the fire has been preserved for a technical examination.

Garda left with bloodshot eye after Cork teen spat at her

Latest

