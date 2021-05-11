Man arrested ‘on suspicion of money laundering’

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his 20s on Tuesday
Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 19:15

A man has been arrested “on suspicion of money laundering,” gardaí said.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 20s on Tuesday.

Gardaí said that a search was conducted at a residence in Dublin 15 today and the man was arrested.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A statement added: “Gardaí suspect the male is involved in the recruitment of money mules in the Dublin 15 area and the laundering of cyber-enabled frauds such as invoice redirect fraud and smishing (fraudulent text messages).” 

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

Man arrested 'on suspicion of money laundering'

