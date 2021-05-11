Man due in court in relation to seven incidents of burglary, theft and trespassing in Tipperary

The man is due before a sitting Thurles District Court (sitting at Nenagh) this morning
The man was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Templemore Garda Station. File Picture

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 10:21
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested and charged a man in connection with seven incidents of burglary, theft and trespassing. 

In the early hours of Saturday, May 8 gardaí say they received reports of a burglary and three thefts from cars in the Mitchel Street and Sli Na Suire areas of Thurles Town.

Mobile phones and a small amount of cash was stolen during the incidents.

Unsuccessful attempts had also been made to break into three houses in the area.

Gardaí from the Thurles Detective Unit then searched at an apartment in Co Tipperary on Monday, May 10 resulting in the recovery of some of the suspected stolen property.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Templemore Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Thurles District Court (sitting at Nenagh) this morning at 10.30am.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Garda Division, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer urged people to be wary of leaving valuable items in their cars.

"Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked and alarmed," he said.

"When we leave items like cash, credit cards, jewellery and electronics on display in our cars, they are clear targets for criminals."

