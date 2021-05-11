Man charged after mobile phone robbery in Cork City

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in the city on Monday, May 10.
They received a report of a possible robbery, shortly after 10.30am, in which a woman had her phone stolen.
When they arrived on the Grand Parade, gardaí saw a man involved in a struggle with a woman.
When the man saw the gardaí he dropped the phone and ran off but was arrested after a short chase on North Main Street.
The man, 30s, was detained at the Bridewell Garda Station and is due before Cork District Court on May 26.