Man arrested as gardaí seize €44k worth of suspected cannabis plants in West Cork

The man has since been released and a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 10:41
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €44,000 of suspected cannabis plants in West Cork.

As part of an ongoing operation in the area, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork say they executed two search warrants at houses in Skibbereen and Ballydehob at around 3.30pm on Sunday, May 9.

Over 50 plants at various stages of growth were discovered in greenhouses and outdoors at the houses.

A man was arrested after the searches and was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

