Two arrested after €120k cannabis seizure in Skerries

Two men have been arrested and more than €120,000 worth of suspect cannabis herb was seized during a number of searches in Skerries in Dublin on Thursday evening.
Two arrested after €120k cannabis seizure in Skerries
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 18:55
Greg Murphy

Two men have been arrested and more than €120,000 worth of suspect cannabis herb was seized during a number of searches in the Skerries area of Co Dublin on Thursday evening.

As part of an investigation in drug sale and supply, gardaí searched a house in the Mourne estate area and seized around €800 worth of cannabis herb, along with a weighing scales.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Balbriggan Garda Station.

He has since been charged and released on bail.

In a related search of a house in the same area later in the evening, cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €120,000 was found by gardaí in large vacuum-packed bags and seized.

Another man, also in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man acquitted by reason of insanity for breaking into Cork college to 'escape fires of hell'

More in this section

Man acquitted by reason of insanity for breaking into Cork college to 'escape fires of hell' Man acquitted by reason of insanity for breaking into Cork college to 'escape fires of hell'
Man convicted after FBI alert Cork gardaí he accessed child pornography on dark web Man convicted after FBI alert Cork gardaí he accessed child pornography on dark web
07/05/2021 Victims daughter Veronica Carberry pict 'I hope he never sees the light of day again,' says murder victim's daughter as man gets life
GEMMA GREENE

Woman brings second action over bail conditions after alleged M50 chase

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices