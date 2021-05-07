Two arrested after €120k cannabis seizure in Skerries

Two men have been arrested and more than €120,000 worth of suspect cannabis herb was seized during a number of searches in the Skerries area of Co Dublin on Thursday evening.
As part of an investigation in drug sale and supply, gardaí searched a house in the Mourne estate area and seized around €800 worth of cannabis herb, along with a weighing scales.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Balbriggan Garda Station.
He has since been charged and released on bail.
In a related search of a house in the same area later in the evening, cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €120,000 was found by gardaí in large vacuum-packed bags and seized.
Another man, also in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Ballymun Garda Station.
He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.