Man acquitted by reason of insanity for breaking into Cork college to 'escape fires of hell'

A Croatian national who broke into a building in Cork to find a portal to safety from the fires of hell was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the psychiatrist’s report that was presented in Cork District Court showed that he had paranoid schizophrenia and at the time of the offence was suffering from insanity within the meaning of the relevant legislation.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the State was not challenging the psychiatric evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher ruled that 27-year-old Ante Brekalo was not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge warned the young man: “If there are difficulties in the future you won’t be able to rely on these reports.” Ante Brekalo said: “I understand.”

The charge in question was one of breaking into the CIT College of Art building at Grand Parade, by the Nano Nagle pedestrian bridge, on April 27, 2020.

Referring to the psychiatric report, Mr Collins-Daly said of the defendant during the incidents: “He is not amenable to reason. He feels that he will be punished and burn in hell and the only safety is to escape through a portal within the art gallery building. He could not resist acting on this delusion.

“Now he is engaging with community mental health and taking his medication and abiding by all the directions of the community mental health team.”

Previous assault charge

The solicitor reminded the judge that in March he had made a similar finding in respect of the same defendant on a charge of assault causing harm to a prison officer.

The incident occurred after the defendant had injured himself by persistently banging on the walls and door of his prison cell. He later assaulted a prison officer.

Mr Collins-Daly, solicitor, clarified in relation to this case: “If the impression was given by any one of us in relation to the matter of an injection, the man received an injection later in the evening but that had nothing to do with the assault, just for the avoidance of doubt.”

At the last hearing, the judge asked the young man directly: “How are you doing?” Brekalo replied: “Better. Now I am doing OK. I have no trouble sleeping. I live with my mother.”