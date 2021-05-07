Nigerian woman forced into prostition days after arriving in Ireland, trial hears

A Nigerian woman who claims she was trafficked into Ireland on the promise of working as a shop assistant was forced into prostitution within days of arriving in the country, a trial has heard.

The 26-year-old mother of one told Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court she felt betrayed by the woman who had arranged her travel to Ireland, Alicia Edosa, whom she claimed had also kept €44,000 she had earned.

She also accused Ms Edosa of threatening to kill her son and entire family back in Nigeria as well as sending her back to Africa if she did not do as she was told.

Before leaving Nigeria the woman said she was promised that Ireland was “a land of milk and honey” where she could earn up to €3,500 a month doing hair extensions.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described an arduous six-month journey from Nigeria to Ireland in September 2016 via Libya, where she was raped, and Sicily using a false Irish passport.

Ms Edosa, aged 44, of The Harbour, Market Point, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Edith Enoghaghase, aged 31, of Meeting House Lane, Mulllingar, are charged with a series of offences relating to human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering.

Ms Enoghaghase’s husband, Omonuwa Desmond Osaighbovo, aged 30, is also charged with prostitution and money laundering offences, while all three defendants each face a single charge of committing an offence for a criminal organisation.

All three accused have pleaded not guilty to 63 separate charges.

On the fourth day of the trial, the woman told Fiona Murphy, for the DPP, that she would never have left Nigeria if she knew what she would be doing in Ireland The woman said she was “angry and in tears” when she had nude photos taken of her for use on a website.

The trial heard the woman worked in various locations around Ireland including Limerick and Cork, and had met other women from Romania, Poland, and Brazil in apartments where she stayed.

“There were so many places, I can’t even remember,” she remarked.

If she collected €1,000, the woman said she would have to lodge €990 in a bank and only allowed to keep €10 for herself which sometimes left her starving for days.

“I was like a sex machine and money-making machine for her,” the witness added.

The woman said Ms Edosa once started screaming and hitting her after the accused discovered she had kept receipts of bank lodgements, She said Edosa also became angry on another occasion when she and a Chinese girl had been beaten up and had money stolen by a client.

Eventually the witness said she decided in May 2018 to travel to Dublin to report Edosa to gardaí because she was fed up being treated “like a piece of trash”.

Asked if she had ever engaged in prostitution by choice, the woman replied: “I never did it by choice. She forced me to do it.”

Under cross-examination by Kenneth Fogarty, counsel for Ms Edosa, the woman denied she was making human trafficking accusations against his client in order to secure her right to remain in Ireland. She said she would have stayed in Nigeria if she knew she would have to work in prostitution here.

She rejected Mr Fogarty’s suggestion that she was already working as a prostitute when she first met Ms Edosa after falling out with her aunt and uncle, who lived in Galway.

“That is a big fat lie,” the woman replied, adding that she had no relatives in Ireland.

The trial continues.