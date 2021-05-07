Two arrested after firearm seized in Dublin 

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were arrested at the scene
Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 10:46
Steve Neville

Two people have been arrested after a firearm was seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The seizure was made following a search operation in Palmerstown on Thursday night.

Gardaí said that shortly before midnight, they observed a motorbike in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght, which failed to remain at the scene when requested to do so.

The vehicle was located a short time later at a Service Station on the N4 at Palmerstown. A search operation ensued, which resulted in the recovery of a firearm.

They are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Tallaght Garda station. They can be held for up to 72 hours.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Latest

