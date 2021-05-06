Cork man remanded in custody accused of punching woman on bus

A man who was recently charged with punching a young woman around a Cork City bus was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Edmond O’Sullivan, aged 28, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said there were no directions available yet as the file had not yet gone to the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody until May 20.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused, who was refused bail at Cork District Court, was about to apply for bail at the High Court in Dublin.

“If you get bail you must turn up here on May 20,” Judge Kelleher told the young man.

Bus Éireann alerted gardaí to the alleged incident on the 202 bus while it was around Blackrock Village on December 14, 2020, and Garda Ciara Collins investigated the matter.

Garda Collins arrested Mr O’Sullivan, who had addresses at Shandon St, and Inchera Close, Mahon, at that time, and charged him with assault causing harm to Kathleen McDonagh.

Garda Collins alleged: “He struck Kathleen McDonagh during what was a sustained attack on his partner. He struck her with his fists. She said she sustained injuries including a suspected broken nose.”

Garda Collins said the incident was captured on CCTV. There was an objection to bail being granted to the accused because of the fear that he would commit further offences if released.

“He says he has been addicted to heroin and is on methadone. He has an unstable, chaotic lifestyle and he has made a threat of violence to Kathleen McDonagh. The incident was witnessed by people on the bus in the run-up to Christmas,” Garda Collins said.

Ms McDonagh told Sergeant Pat Lyons that she did not trust her ex-partner and was in fear of him.

Mr Buttimer said Mr O'Sullivan and Ms McDonagh had travelled together on the bus. Ms McDonagh said the relationship was not good at that time and that the alleged incident started when the defendant insisted that she give him €50 to buy heroin and started searching her for the money when she said she did not have it.

“He started punching me on the bus. He started kicking me and punching me. He started battering me,” she said.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “I know I have a problem with drugs. I know I am an aggressive young fella. I know I have to change my ways.”

He added that he was taking steps to address his problems and change.