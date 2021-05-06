Woman arrested following €72k cannabis seizure in Dublin

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after Customs officers seized €72,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in the Kilmore area of Dublin.
The arrest and seizure came after a search of a premises as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups, gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service.
The woman, 37, was detained at Ballymun Garda Station Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, and was later released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Investigations are ongoing.