Woman arrested following €72k cannabis seizure in Dublin

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 17:00
Greg Murphy

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after Customs officers seized €72,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in the Kilmore area of Dublin.

The arrest and seizure came after a search of a premises as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups, gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service.

The woman, 37, was detained at Ballymun Garda Station Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, and was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Investigations are ongoing.

