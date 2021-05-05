Fitness-to-teach inquiry to decide on sanctions for principal convicted of theft

A fitness-to-teach inquiry against a former principal convicted of the theft of thousands of euros from funds connected to his school is to complete a further report before deciding on sanctions.

Fionbar Ó Baoill was convicted in 2018 on a number of charges relating to the theft of over €200,000 in funds connected to St Patrick’s, a 70-student primary school in Kilnaleck, Co Cavan.

Ó Baoill, of Ballybofey, Co Donegal, was originally given a suspended sentence but later received a 15-month sentence upon appeal.

His case was heard virtually today by a Teaching Council fitness-to-teach inquiry, which can decide on sanctions against teachers, including their removal from the teaching register. Ó Baoill was not present or represented at the hearing.

Repeated attempts to engage with him were unsuccessful, the inquiry heard.

However, he "unreservedly" accepted the allegations put to him at a private, preliminary hearing earlier this year.

Fionbar Ó Baoill's offences

Counsel Conor Feeney told the hearing that issues around Ó Baoill's financial practices came to light in 2012 after a new treasurer appointed to the school’s board of management began raising queries.

An audit was subsequently carried out, and a Garda investigation initiated.

It was later found that Ó Baoill used the school’s credit card for personal purposes and improperly withdrew school cheques.

He also withdrew €73,000 under the school meals scheme, paid by the Department of Social Protection into a secret account he opened in the name of the school.

The fitness-to-teach hearing heard that in 2008, Ó Baoill told Sharpmount Ltd, the school’s catering company, that the funding for the programme had been stopped.

He later submitted fake invoices from the company to the Department of Social Protection.

Options for fitness-to-teach panel

Following deliberations, the fitness-to-teach panel determined that the allegations against Ó Baoill have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The group will now complete a report which will be forwarded to Ó Baoill before deciding on sanctions.

Where a finding has been made against a registered teacher, the Teaching Council's disciplinary committee panel may apply no sanction, admonish or censure the teacher, or apply conditions to the teacher's registration.

It may also suspend the teacher from the register for up to two years or remove the teacher from the register.

Today's hearing was the fourth ever fitness-to-teach inquiry to be held in public session.