'All bets are off' if woman found with heroin at Cork bus station offends again

The court heard that since the offence she had managed to rehabilitate from a chronic heroin addiction.
'All bets are off' if woman found with heroin at Cork bus station offends again

Noreen O’Brien was found to have 14 individual wraps of heroin in a toilet cubicle at the bus station on Parnell Place in Cork city. File photo: Denis Minihane

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 06:37
Liam Heylin

Staff at the bus station on Parnell Place in Cork city overheard suspicious activity in a toilet cubicle and when gardaí arrived they found that a woman had €400 worth of heroin.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was a man and a woman in the cubicle when they checked out the reported incident.

Noreen O’Brien was searched at the time and she was found to have possession of 14 individual wraps of heroin.

She pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to charges of having heroin for her own use and possession of the Diamorphine (heroin) for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said this dated back to December 13, 2019, and that since this time she had managed to rehabilitate from a chronic heroin addiction. He said Noreen O’Brien had turned her life around dramatically from a place where she once had a chronic addiction.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Noreen O’Brien, who was of no fixed address at the time of the 2019 offence, had come to attention again recently when she stole a €20 item at Mr Price on North Main Street on March 26.

Mr Buttimer said she had that one slip after drinking vodka but that generally she was doing extremely well.

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until July 14 but that if she got into any more difficulties in the meantime, “all bets are off.”

More in this section

Woman jailed for smuggling syringe full of drugs into Cork Prison Woman jailed for smuggling syringe full of drugs into Cork Prison
law & justice 'She attacked me first' - Cork woman admits to assaulting another
Jerry Beades3 'Greedy' fund could see 20 people evicted in middle of pandemic
#courtsheroindrugsplace: cork
Sinead Connolly2

Salon operator seeks orders to get back into business premises in rent row

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices