'All bets are off' if woman found with heroin at Cork bus station offends again

Staff at the bus station on Parnell Place in Cork city overheard suspicious activity in a toilet cubicle and when gardaí arrived they found that a woman had €400 worth of heroin.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was a man and a woman in the cubicle when they checked out the reported incident.

Noreen O’Brien was searched at the time and she was found to have possession of 14 individual wraps of heroin.

She pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to charges of having heroin for her own use and possession of the Diamorphine (heroin) for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said this dated back to December 13, 2019, and that since this time she had managed to rehabilitate from a chronic heroin addiction. He said Noreen O’Brien had turned her life around dramatically from a place where she once had a chronic addiction.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Noreen O’Brien, who was of no fixed address at the time of the 2019 offence, had come to attention again recently when she stole a €20 item at Mr Price on North Main Street on March 26.

Mr Buttimer said she had that one slip after drinking vodka but that generally she was doing extremely well.

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn sentencing until July 14 but that if she got into any more difficulties in the meantime, “all bets are off.”