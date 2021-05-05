Woman jailed for smuggling syringe full of drugs into Cork Prison

40-year-old Jennifer Heaphy of Kerryhall Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to bringing the illegal drug – Tetrahydocannabinoil – into Cork Prison. File photo: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 20:23
Liam Heylin

A woman visiting jail with a syringe full of cannabis oil in an envelope for one of the prisoners was sentenced to five months for the crime.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “We all know the problem caused by drugs in prisons. I am not going to give this woman a lecture but it is a serious issue.” 

40-year-old Jennifer Heaphy of Kerryhall Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to bringing the illegal drug – Tetrahydocannabinoil – into Cork Prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said a prison officer observed the drugs offence taking place and discovered the cannabis oil in a syringe in the envelope.

Sgt Lyons said Jennifer Heaphy had five convictions for having drugs for her own use and three counts of having drugs for sale or supply to others in the past.

Diane Hallahan solicitor said in mitigation that the judge should take into consideration the plea of guilty, the fact that the offence dated back almost two-and-a-half years to October 10, 2018, and the fact that she was motivated by concern for a relative who was seriously ill in prison and she had hoped that the cannabis oil would give him some pain relief.

Ms Hallahan said the defendant had been in contact with gardaí in relation to her plea of guilty in this case and never sought to evade her responsibilities.

The defence solicitor said it was an error of judgement by the accused in trying to bring the cannabis product into the prison.

Finally, Ms Hallahan said the defendant had not come to adverse attention since the date of this offence and was presently a full-time carer.

Judge Kelleher said the accused must have had some knowledge of illegal drugs in Cork city given the extent of her previous convictions.

“In the circumstances there is no way this can be dealt with other than by a custodial sentence,” Judge Kelleher said.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €500 cash and an independent surety of €500.

