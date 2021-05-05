'She attacked me first' - Cork woman admits to assaulting another

Leanne Hegarty had previously pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to carrying out a robbery from a different woman in Cork city.
'She attacked me first' - Cork woman admits to assaulting another

Judge Boyle said that because of other matters ongoing in court it would not be possible to proceed with immediate sentencing. File photo: iStock

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 19:08
Liam Heylin

A 27-year-old woman was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of assault causing harm to another woman in Cork city and she replied: “I plead guilty but she attacked me first.” 

Leanne Hegarty of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, was arraigned on the assault charge having previously pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to carrying out a robbery from a different woman in Cork city.

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister, asked Judge Helen Boyle if the accused could be arraigned on the assault charge and said she was also anxious to be sentenced.

Before she even pleaded guilty, Hegarty addressed Judge Boyle, saying: “I worked hard, Judge, I really have, I have turned my whole life around.” 

The charge was then put to the accused, that on March 21, 2020, at MacCurtain Street, Cork, she carried out an assault causing harm to the other woman. Asked how she pleaded to this charge, she said: “I plead guilty but she attacked me first. I am sorry your honour.” 

Prosecution barrister Jane Hyland said she understood that the accused was very anxious to be sentenced and that from the prosecution side it might be possible to get the victim impact statement quickly.

However, Judge Boyle said that because of other matters ongoing in court it would not be possible to proceed with immediate sentencing.

Sentencing was then adjourned until May 19.

The judge was told that Hegarty previously pleaded guilty to robbery from a woman at Sheares Street, Cork, on the same date as the MacCurtain Street offence, namely March 21, 2020.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail for sentencing in both matters.

