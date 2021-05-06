Cork man who was 'screaming for methadone' has turned his life around, court hears

A man who kicked over a bench in a courtroom and then injured a garda escorting him to a prison van was "screaming for methadone" at the time – but he has since comprehensively turned his life around, a court has heard.

Eugene O'Rourke, of 12 St Francis Gardens, Blackpool, Cork, was removed from the vacation sitting of Clonakilty District Court on August 29, 2019, after becoming agitated and aggressive during the hearing, when he also kicked over a bench in the courtroom.

Public order charge

That resulted in one public order charge and another followed when, once outside he began kicking at cars and shouting abusive comments, including about the sitting judge.

Judge Colm Roberts was told that O'Rourke, now aged 24, then grabbed Garda Conor O'Leary by the shoulder and pulled him to the ground, damaging his right knee. He had to receive medical attention and is still off work.

That incident led to a charge of assault, and O'Rourke was also charged with resisting arrest.

At a previous court sitting, O'Rourke pleaded guilty to all charges. Sergeant Paul Kelly said Garda O'Leary had declined to appear in court or provide a victim impact statement.

24 previous convictions

O'Rourke had 24 previous convictions, including for theft and violent disorder.

His solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said he had been in court with O'Rourke on the day of the incident and that "he was out of it".

He said O'Rourke had a long history of addiction to heroin, methadone, and benzodiazepines and didn't remember the events of the day.

"He was looking for methadone on the day," he said. "He was screaming for methadone at the time."

The court heard he had been taking 100ml of methadone but had changed his life dramatically since the incident, going "cold turkey" and was now completely clean of all drugs.

Drug treatment programme

He was released from prison more than 12 months ago and since then has been in Coolmine undertaking an intensive drug treatment programme, which is continuing.

The judge heard he is on the HAP scheme in Dublin with a view to beginning a level 6 course in Trinity College Dublin in September and moving on from a step-down facility.

Mr Murphy said a return to prison might damage O'Rourke's recovery and that "he is now at the stage where he can be contributing to society".

O'Rourke said he was "truly and sincerely sorry" for what had happened.

"I am really trying to change my life around," he said, adding he was challenging his behaviour and taking responsibility for his actions.

"The difference today is that I make the choices," he said.

His mother, Jennifer O'Rourke, said she had been "horrified" to hear of what had happened but added: "I do see a difference in him now."

Judge Roberts gave O'Rourke a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years, for the assault on Garda O'Leary and placed O'Rourke under the supervision of the Probation Service.

He adjourned sentencing on all other matters until October 5, saying that in the meantime he wanted O'Rourke's actions to speak louder than his words.

Difficult case

The judge said it was a difficult case because of the "inexcusable" behaviour and the frightening impact it had had and that on the day, O'Rourke was "clearly out of control".

However, he said O'Rourke had made serious changes since then, changes that were not complete and which could be compromised if he were returned to prison.

The judge also recommended that O'Rourke write a letter of apology to Garda O'Leary,

who he hoped would not be too disappointed with the outcome of the case. The judge also suggested O'Rourke consider gathering some compensation.

O'Rourke was released on bail on the outstanding matters on his own bond of €250 and on conditions, including that he stay away from intoxicants.