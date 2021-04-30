Cork robbery accused climbed out of Garda station window and fled

A man charged with carrying out a robbery of thousands of prescription tablets from a pharmacy was refused bail after it emerged he climbed out the window of a Garda station following his arrest and fled.

Anthony O’Sullivan, aged 34, of 17 Araglen Court, Mayfield, Cork, is accused of the robbery of 2,000 tablets, including Halcion, Gerax, Xanax, Viagra, and Alprazolam.

Detective Garda Tom Delaney said the alleged robbery took place at the Allcare Pharmacy, Douglas Road, Cork, on Sunday, March 7.

Following his arrest, Mr O'Sullivan was taken to Togher Garda Station.

When he was allowed to use the toilet, he climbed out the window and fled. He was found at a house in Cork City within 40 minutes but he fled out the back of that house as soon as gardaí arrived.

He was arrested a short time later hiding in a shed in the area.

Bail application

None of these allegations were denied by O’Sullivan in the course of his bail application.

Sergeant Pat Lyons suggested: “You won’t show up or you will commit serious offences if you get bail? He replied, 'I am looking for bail to get treatment.'”

When it was put to him about escaping custody and running away, he said: “That is true. I was withdrawing from drugs at time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “In fairness, he does not dispute anything.”

However, the judge added: “This court cannot grant bail. I remand him in custody until May 6.”

When Mr O’Sullivan was arrested, charged, and cautioned, he replied, “I am really sorry. I did not want to do it. I am in a catch-22. I owe money. They told me to clear it by getting the tablets. I was sent pictures of a bullet and of my girlfriend’s house. I am sorry.”

Det Garda Delaney said a man called to the pharmacy just before 10pm on the Sunday in question, just as the premises was about to close.

The man had his face masked and first enquired about birth control. He then demanded the various tablets including Xanax and Halcion.

“He took the tablets and left the store,” the detective said.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid. The accused is not working and is on jobseeker's allowance.