Four gardaí and private citizen face charges of perverting the course of justice

Four gardaí and a private citizen are to be charged with perverting the course of justice following an extensive investigation in the south of the country.

The charges are understood to be connected with an investigation into fixed charged notices (FCN) which are issued for road traffic offences.

The investigation examined whether the FCNs were prosecuted after offences were detected by gardaí.

The probe, which was conducted by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), was initially focused on one garda but eventually took in a number of others.

Over the last year, eight gardaí have been suspended in relation to the investigation.

The investigation is understood to be the first of its kind since the whole system of FCN was reformed following reports of malpractice made by former garda sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Those reports alleged that the practice of cancelling FCNs was widespread and different inquires largely confirmed the allegations.

Following that, the system was changed to ensure that only supervisors based in Thurles would have the power to cancel FCNs.

The investigation conducted by the NBCI was originally focused on a different matter but in the course of inquiries suspicions were raised about the cancelling of FCNs and whether any practice was outside the rules of the new system that was instigated in 2014.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has examined the file on the matter and the Irish Examiner understands that charges will be pressed in the coming days.