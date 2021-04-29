Court told how Cork gardaí saved drunken young man from drowning

A young man hopped over a wall to get away from gardaí but then relied on them to rescue him as he put himself in danger of falling into a river.

That was the scenario described by Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court in the case against Jonathan O’Driscoll of Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The incident occurred at 4.20am on April 23 at Thomas Davis Street, Cork.

Gardaí observed that a young man present in the area appeared to be intoxicated and they approached him.

“But on seeing the gardaí he attempted to jump over a wall. He had to be rescued as he began to fall into the river,” Sgt Lyons said.

Jonathan O’Driscoll pleaded guilty to a charge of being intoxicated and a danger to himself or others.

Second charge

O’Driscoll also pleaded guilty to another incident involving the same defendant at 11.35pm back on February 24, 2019.

On that occasion Sgt Lyons said there were two young men walking along Dominic Street on the roadway and gardaí got a smell of cannabis.

“Jonathan O’Driscoll immediately removed cannabis, put it in his mouth and fled on foot,” Sgt Lyons said.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said that when the defendant was younger “he had a fall and suffered an insult to his brain. Putting drugs in your mouth is a very dangerous thing to do. It was cannabis. It was not any of the Class A drugs – gardaí are satisfied about that.

“He is of course very grateful to the gardaí for probably preventing him from drowning in the river.” Mr Cuddigan said the accused was now staying out of trouble.

“He is married and his wife is keeping an eye on him,” the defence solicitor said.

Because of a query in relation to the allegation that the defendant might have an earlier suspended jail term hanging over him, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would put sentencing back until May 12 to check that issue.