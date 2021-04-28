Man due in court in connection with Clare robbery

Gardaí in Clare have arrested and charged a man in connection with a robbery of a shop on Gort Road in Ennis.
The incident happened after 1am on Monday, April 19, when a man entered the store armed with what is believed to be a handgun and crowbar demanding cash from the till.
He is believed to have threatened staff and a customer who was in the shop at the time.
No one was injured in the incident and the man left the scene with the contents of the till.
A man in his 20s has since been arrested and is being detained at Ennis Garda Station.
He has also been charged in connection with the attempted burglary of a petrol station on Quin Road in Ennis on the same day.
He is due before Ennis District Court this morning.