Three due in court in connection with €339k cocaine and cannabis seizure in Limerick

Three men are due in court in connection to the seizure of €339,000 euro worth of drugs in Limerick city.
As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit say they stopped two cars, one in Corbally and the second in Thomandgate, at around 6.30pm on Monday, April 26.
A search of the two cars resulted in the seizure of €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb from each.
The two drivers, men aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations in the city.
As part of the investigation, two follow-up searches were carried out with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.
Shortly before 8pm, gardaí carried out a search at an apartment on Henry Street resulting in the seizure of €170,000 of suspected cocaine and €124,000 of suspected cannabis herb.
A third man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.
Then, at around 10.30pm on Monday, gardaí carried out another search at a house in Corbally resulting in the seizure of €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb and a sum of cash.
The three arrested men will appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am this morning.