Hardworking Cork farmer 'not the usual kind' to be found in drugs case, say gardaí

The 48-year-old farmer was given a suspended sentence of two years
Gardaí found €14,000 worth of cannabis during the search of the farmer's home. File picture: Getty

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 20:28
Liam Heylin

€14,000 worth of cannabis was found in a raid of the home of a hardworking 48-year-old farmer in West Cork and gardaí found that the accused did not fit the usual type for this kind of crime.

Detective Garda Andrew Manning testified that Bandon gardaí and members of the West Cork drugs unit went to the home of John Hurley at Milland, Gortnacloghy, Skibbereen, County Cork, on October 21, 2019.

Found during the search was €14,000 worth of cannabis. They also discovered a small quantity for personal use of an hallucinogenic drug called DMT.

“From the outset he put his hand up and made full admissions that he was selling cannabis.

“He was taken to Bandon garda station and questioned. And again he made admissions.

He is not the usual kind of person we would come across in this kind of case. 

"Apart from this, he is a decent guy – a hardworking farmer,” Det. Garda Manning said.

He had a previous conviction for having a drug for his own use back in 2017.

Defence barrister, Mahon Corkery, said: “A debt had accrued in relation to his own addiction. Urinalysis shows he is clear.” 

Mr Corkery BL asked the detective if gardaí in West Cork had any concerns about any future offending by the accused. Det. Garda Manning confirmed there was no such concern.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “In all the circumstances I accept what the guard says. He made full admissions to the guards. He has not come to garda notice and he has given clean urine samples.” 

In all the circumstances the judge imposed a sentence of two years which he suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He also imposed a €100 fine on John Hurley in respect of the charge of possessing the DMT drug for his own use.

