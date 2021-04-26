Gemma Greene has bail terms tightened again over alleged M50 chase

A woman accused of leading 20 Garda cars and a helicopter on a livestreamed pursuit on the M50 has had bail terms tightened again today after she was charged with endangerment of life.

Gemma Greene, aged 24, has been charged in connection with a pursuit in her Mercedes from Ballymun to Bray on the night of March 1. Parts of the incident were posted online.

Ms Greene, from Bunratty Rd, Coolock, Dublin, was originally charged with two counts of dangerous driving on the M50 at Junctions 4 and 9 northbound.

On March 29, a range of strict bail conditions were imposed following a request from gardaí.

The High Court later changed them and required her to just surrender her passport and not apply for alternative travel documents.

She appeared again at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Treasa Kelly was told the accused had just been charged with 13 more offences arising out of the same incident.

There were 11 counts of dangerous driving as well as attempted criminal damage by throwing an object from the car during the pursuit.

She was also charged with recklessly engaging in conduct which created substantial risk of death or serious harm to another at Junction 9 northbound on the motorway. On conviction, it can result in a seven-year sentence.

Ms Greene remained silent during the hearing and prosecuting Garda Robert Hogan said she made no reply to the new charges.

The DPP has directed she must face trial on indictment. This means the case should go forward to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Case manager Garda Jane Keegan asked the court to impose the bail conditions again on the new charges: for Ms Greene to reside at her home; obey a 11pm to 6am curfew, sign on daily at Coolock Garda Station; not to drive any motor vehicle; remain sober in public; and stay out of Ballymun.

Asked why they were being sought, Garda Keegan alleged Ms Greene had indicated on social media that she planned to travel outside the jurisdiction.

The incident involved dangerous driving in a 151-reg white Mercedes, she said.

Garda Keegan alleged a male got out of the car on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun and the Mercedes “took off at speed” as a Garda car pulled up with lights and sirens activated.

It was alleged there was a traffic pursuit, involving dangerous driving and speeding, from Ballymun to Bray and back again.

Garda Keegan said the new charges were proportionate to ensure Ms Greene appears for trial. It was alleged the accused claimed she had gone to Spain on a second passport; Garda Keegan said she had not been able to confirm this.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said there was no justification for these conditions which had already been removed by the High Court. He also questioned the garda as to whether the social media accounts had been investigated because a number of fake ones had been set up.

Judge Treasa Kelly said the accused, who has not yet indicated how she will plead, had the presumption of innocence.

However, she was satisfied the bail condition should be imposed again due to the new charges and the DPP’s direction for trial on indictment.

Ms Greene was ordered to appear again on June 11 to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.