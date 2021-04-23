Suspected cannabis and cocaine worth €40k seized during search of Killarney business premises

No arrests have yet been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry
Drugs recovered during the search. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 19:56
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Kerry have seized €40,000 of suspected drugs following a search on a business premises in Killarney town.

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area at around 1pm this afternoon. 

Officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit seized €26,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €14,000 of suspected cocaine during the course of the search. 

A digital weighing scales and a quantity of small plastic bags were also seized.

All of the suspected drugs are now being sent for analysis.

No arrests have yet been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry.

