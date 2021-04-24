Several recommendations made after man died less than 24 hours in custody at Cork prison

A 31-year-old Polish man, who had previously been homeless and had a history of alcohol addiction, died less than 24 hours in custody at Cork prison, a new report published by the Office of the Inspector of Prisons (OIP) has found.

The OIP report is one of five recently published reports investigating the deaths of prisoners in custody, some of whom were receiving medical treatment in hospital or on temporary release.

The report into the Polish man’s death made several recommendations to the Irish Prison Service (IPS), including the need to provide prisoners with beds instead of mattresses, consider placing prisoners taking emergency alcohol withdrawal medication in special observation cells, and reviewing its protocol for managing epilepsy seizures.

The Polish man, who was committed on remand to Cork prison in July 2018, had a history of alcohol addiction, drinking one to two bottles of vodka a day, was prone to seizures and had a heart attack two years previously.

Placed on a mattress

When committed, he was placed on a mattress on the floor because of overcrowding. He was given an emergency medicine for alcohol withdrawal, chlordiazepoxide, and placed on special observation, requiring 15-minute checks, but not in a special observation cell.

The prisoner was checked 58 times during his committal, with the frequency of checks ranging from less than one minute to 57 minutes and averaging every 17 minutes

The prison service later confirmed to the OIP that a neighbouring cell was free when the prisoner was found unresponsive and a special observation cell had also been free on the night.

The man, who is not named, spent less than 17 hours in custody during which time he had seizures on three occasions but appeared to recover. He was found unresponsive at 8.10am the next day and was later pronounced dead in the Mercy Hospital.

Eight recommendations

The IPS accepted or partially accepted seven of eight OIP recommendations but argued that it would be “clinically inappropriate” to place prisoners receiving chlordiazepoxide in special observation cells.

The service said prison governors will be required to note on a prisoner's file where a bed is available and it is decided not to use it and that bunk beds have been made available across the prison system to address overcrowding.

The OIP also made recommendations following investigations into the deaths of prisoners at Midlands and Mountjoy prisons.

Following an investigation into the death in April 2019 of a 46-year-old prisoner at Midlands prison, who required a wheelchair and hospital bed, the inspectorate recommended that prisoners who were incapacitated and unable to reach the in-cell alert system should be given portable alert devices.

The report found that when the prisoner was in bed, the cell door was left open as he was not able to reach the call bell button. The recommendation was accepted by the IPS.

Use of handcuffs

The OIP also recommended a review of the use of handcuffs when escorting seriously ill prisoners to and from hospital following an investigation involving a 67-year-old male prisoner in Mountjoy with a complex medical history, who was handcuffed during 10 admissions to hospital before he died in March 2019.

The inspectorate also investigated the deaths of two other men in custody in 2019 but did not make any recommendations.

One involved a 78-year-old man in custody at Arbour Hill prison, who died at Connolly Hospital in Dublin, and the other involved a 24-year-old man, with a history of addiction, who died at home while on temporary release from Midlands Prison.