Gardaí make second arrest in alleged theft investigation at accountancy firm

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating allegations of theft at an accountancy firm.
It is part of an ongoing investigation, following a complaint by the firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1m.
The man who was arrested is being held at Terenure Garda Station in Dublin.
It is the second arrest as part of the investigation.
Last month, gardaí made a previous arrest of man aged in his 30s as part of this investigation.
A number of searches have been conducted by gardaí since January 2021 following receipt of the complaint.
A substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and a separate jurisdiction respectively, as part of this investigation.