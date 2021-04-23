Gardaí make second arrest in alleged theft investigation at accountancy firm

Gardaí make second arrest in alleged theft investigation at accountancy firm

Gardaí made the second arrest in the investigation today. File picture. 

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 11:17
Ciarán Sunderland

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating allegations of theft at an accountancy firm.

It is part of an ongoing investigation, following a complaint by the firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1m. 

The man who was arrested is being held at Terenure Garda Station in Dublin.

It is the second arrest as part of the investigation.

Last month, gardaí made a previous arrest of man aged in his 30s as part of this investigation.  

A number of searches have been conducted by gardaí since January 2021 following receipt of the complaint.

A substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and a separate jurisdiction respectively, as part of this investigation.

Gardaí make second arrest in alleged theft investigation at accountancy firm

