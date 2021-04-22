Catalytic converters worth €2.2m seized

More than 2,000 catalytic converters were seized in a Garda operation
The 2,150 catalytic converters seized by Dublin gardaí. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 20:52
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardaí in Dublin seized 2,150 catalytic converters and 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters, with a combined value of €2.2m, during a search operation on Thursday morning. 

A total of €74,240 in cash was also seized. 

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions. 

A man in his 20s was arrested for offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

