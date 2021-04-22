Catalytic converters worth €2.2m seized

Gardaí in Dublin seized 2,150 catalytic converters and 14 drums of smelted catalytic converters, with a combined value of €2.2m, during a search operation on Thursday morning.
A total of €74,240 in cash was also seized.
The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.
A man in his 20s was arrested for offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.